Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSLR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Vivint Solar has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.71.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 221,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $6,213,238.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,467,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 315,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $8,825,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,493,335 shares of company stock worth $273,476,752 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vivint Solar by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 137,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

