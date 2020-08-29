Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

