Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

