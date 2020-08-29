TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. Analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

