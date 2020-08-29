InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,453.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $27,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.