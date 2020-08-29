Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $15.99 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $84,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.