Sidoti Initiates Coverage on QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

Investment analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of QADB opened at $34.14 on Thursday. QAD has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $661.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3,417.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.