Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.57 million, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.