Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

VEOEY stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

