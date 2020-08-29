Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

