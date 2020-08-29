Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.