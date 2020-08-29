Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.
In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opko Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
