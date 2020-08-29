United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Commerzbank cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $49.40 on Thursday. United Internet has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

