Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.90.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

