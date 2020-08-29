Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ANTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 46,060 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

