Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FGETF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

