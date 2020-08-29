Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

CLR stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,051,443 shares of company stock valued at $101,417,211. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.