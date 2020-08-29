Bill.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,529 call options.

NYSE:BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,797.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

