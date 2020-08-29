Bill.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BILL)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,529 call options.

NYSE:BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,797.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Opko Health Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Opko Health Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
United Internet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
United Internet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share
Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report