Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

NYSE:MDT opened at $107.86 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Opko Health Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Opko Health Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
United Internet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
United Internet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share
Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report