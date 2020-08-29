Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.58. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 4,026 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 57.96% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 20.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 4.7% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 234,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.