VMware Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,523 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 632% compared to the average volume of 1,165 put options.

NYSE VMW opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

