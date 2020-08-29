Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.58. Pensare Acquisition shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 346,243 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Pensare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Pensare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Opko Health Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Opko Health Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
United Internet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
United Internet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share
Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report