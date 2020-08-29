FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:BNS)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.71 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$56.79 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.75. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Desjardins
