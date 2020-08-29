FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.71 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$56.79 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.75. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

