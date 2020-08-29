Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for W W Grainger in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $21.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $365.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.43 and its 200 day moving average is $298.91. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $366.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

