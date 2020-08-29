Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

AKTS stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.68. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 101,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137,524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,595,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,832 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

