$18.47 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post sales of $18.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $19.10 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $77.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $71.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,342.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,867 shares of company stock valued at $134,748 in the last 90 days. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

