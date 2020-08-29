Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Titan Machinery Call Options (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 664 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,153% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.