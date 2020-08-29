Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Set at $94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been assigned a $94.00 price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of ABT opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

