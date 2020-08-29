Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,154 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 756% compared to the average daily volume of 485 put options.

QDEL opened at $162.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quidel has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.28 and its 200-day moving average is $164.61.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and have sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

