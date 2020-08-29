Abbott Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,146 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 787% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,496 put options.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.