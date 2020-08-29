Brink’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,571 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,317% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

BCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Brink’s stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brink’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 938.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 12,140.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

