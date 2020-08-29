TD Securities Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$110.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.95.

RY stock opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$745,905.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$582,927.55. Insiders have sold a total of 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

