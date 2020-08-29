TD Securities Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$110.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.95.
RY stock opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.
In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$745,905.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$582,927.55. Insiders have sold a total of 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217 in the last three months.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
