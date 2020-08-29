Traders Purchase High Volume of American Electric Power Put Options (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 566% compared to the average daily volume of 455 put options.

AEP stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $2,106,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

