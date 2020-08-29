Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$97.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.95.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$109.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$95.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.07.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$118,579.70. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,636.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
