Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $65.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DKS. Oppenheimer lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.