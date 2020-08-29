Zacks: Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 25.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 49.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.