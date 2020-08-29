Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

ARCB opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $877.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

