Summit Insights Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Hold

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of SMTC opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. Semtech has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at $772,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

