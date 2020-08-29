Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. Financial Institutions reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Financial Institutions.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million.

FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISI stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.