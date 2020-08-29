Zacks: Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. First Interstate Bancsystem posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.09. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.