Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Fidus Investment (NYSE:FDUS) Financial Review

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 20.32% 34.48% 1.43% Fidus Investment 18.82% 8.48% 4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ameriprise Financial and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 Fidus Investment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus price target of $179.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Fidus Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.97 billion 1.47 $1.89 billion $16.10 9.87 Fidus Investment $77.11 million 3.32 $48.47 million $1.44 7.27

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Fidus Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

