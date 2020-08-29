Comparing VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Amcor (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amcor and VirTra Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.47 billion 1.45 $613.00 million $0.64 17.58 VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.36 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -329.00

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra Systems. VirTra Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.92% 17.50% 5.37% VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amcor and VirTra Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 0 7 1 0 2.13 VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amcor currently has a consensus target price of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. VirTra Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.37%. Given VirTra Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Amcor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amcor beats VirTra Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

