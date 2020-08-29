First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) versus Kentucky Bancshares (NASDAQ:KTYB) Financial Survey

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 1.64 $13.15 million N/A N/A First Bank $88.17 million 1.42 $13.44 million $0.74 9.04

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kentucky Bancshares and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Bank has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 19.73% 10.02% 1.04% First Bank 16.55% 7.33% 0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Bank beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

