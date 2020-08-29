Comparing THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) & Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09% Golub Capital BDC -41.24% 7.16% 3.54%

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golub Capital BDC pays out 91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. THL Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for THL Credit and Golub Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Golub Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

THL Credit currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given THL Credit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Golub Capital BDC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and Golub Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $52.49 million 1.81 -$24.61 million $0.87 3.62 Golub Capital BDC $172.30 million 12.78 -$18.58 million $1.27 10.36

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of THL Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats THL Credit on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

