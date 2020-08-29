Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) vs. Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE) Financial Contrast

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.99 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.93 Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.15 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

