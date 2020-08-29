iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,995 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 680 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.58. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $229.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

