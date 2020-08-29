GrowGeneration Target of Unusually High Options Trading (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 6,032 call options.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $779.30 million, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.90. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $92,248.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,207 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the period. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

