Big Lots Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,147 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 3,843 call options.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Big Lots stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,695,000 after buying an additional 139,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 91.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

