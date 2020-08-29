Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 25,066 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,164% compared to the average volume of 768 put options.

FXC opened at $75.18 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth about $234,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

