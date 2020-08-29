iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 18,117 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,491% compared to the typical volume of 1,139 call options.

Shares of IWF opened at $226.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $227.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average is $182.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

