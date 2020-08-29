Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,321 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,015 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

